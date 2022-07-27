Pence backs Kleefisch in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mike Pence revealed the Republican gubernatorial candidate he would like to see take on Gov. Tony Evers this fall – and it isn’t the one the former vice-president’s old boss picked.

On Wednesday, Pence endorsed one-time Wisconsin lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch in the hotly contested primary. He described the GOP candidate as having a “proven conservative track record.”

In a tweet from Kleefisch’s camp quoted Pence saying she “is the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin, and I am proud to support her.”

I’m honored to have Vice President @Mike_Pence's endorsement as I run to make Wisconsin freer, safer, and more affordable. https://t.co/XK2u8WnQGz pic.twitter.com/kHmPrMQHpe — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) July 27, 2022

Pence’s endorsement comes just a day after Kleefisch picked up the backing of another high-profile Republican: Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who beat former president Donald Trump in the Wisconsin presidential primary in 2016.

Trump, meanwhile, has thrown his weight behind gubernatorial Tim Michels. The former president is planning to travel to Wisconsin next week to appear with Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction company, at an event in Waukesha.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.