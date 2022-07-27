Advertisement

Public asked to avoid area around 600 block of Langdon St. due to police activity

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are asking the public to avoid the area around the 600 block of Langdon Street Tuesday night due to police activity.

According to a WiscAlert posted around 8:15 p.m., it asks people to avoid Langdon Street and State Street.

The alert did not say why police were on scene.

In an incident report from the Madison Police Department, it states that officers were trying to perform a traffic stop around 7:55 p.m. on Langdon Street and North Frances Street when one of the occupants of the vehicle ran away. MPD said that the person was taken into custody.

MPD is still investigating and asked people to avoid that intersection.

