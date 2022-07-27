Advertisement

Richland County offers free COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine bottles
COVID-19 vaccine bottles(MGN)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday, August 3, Richland County will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic.

The offer will extend from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Richland County Health & Human services, 221 W. Seminary Street, Richland Center, according to Richland County Emergency Management.

Pfizer doses will be offered to all community members who are 6-months and older and Pfizer 2nd boosters will be offered to anyone who is over the age of 50 and anyone older than 12 who is immunocompromised.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be available for adults only. Anyone between the ages of 6 months to 17 years old requesting a vaccination is required to have an appointment and a parent present. Please call 608-649-5795 to make an appointment.

Richland County Emergency Management says that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years of age requires three total doses. The first two doses of the vaccine are given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later. More information about the vaccine can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

MPD suspect
MPD searching for bike thief
AP Images
$2.5 million grant awarded to Wisconsin behavior health initiative
Derek Gray
UW-Whitewater mourns loss of student athlete from La Follette HS
The Sun Prairie Police Department is currently involved in an investigation near Chalfont Drive...
Sun Prairie Police Department conducting investigation on Chalfont Drive