Richland County offers free COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday, August 3, Richland County will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic.

The offer will extend from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Richland County Health & Human services, 221 W. Seminary Street, Richland Center, according to Richland County Emergency Management.

Pfizer doses will be offered to all community members who are 6-months and older and Pfizer 2nd boosters will be offered to anyone who is over the age of 50 and anyone older than 12 who is immunocompromised.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be available for adults only. Anyone between the ages of 6 months to 17 years old requesting a vaccination is required to have an appointment and a parent present. Please call 608-649-5795 to make an appointment.

Richland County Emergency Management says that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years of age requires three total doses. The first two doses of the vaccine are given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later. More information about the vaccine can be found here.

