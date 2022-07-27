Rutabaga Paddlesports makes move from Monona to Rimrock Rd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rutabaga Paddlesports have broken ground on their new location on the Novation Campus at Lake George, and hope to be officially open by the end of 2022.

What started in a basement close by the UW campus has now moved to their own location on the south side of Madison, near Rimrock Rd. Owner Darren Bush said that his vision for Rutabaga came down to wanting a space to call their own, near by a water source.

“The idea was to give the business a chance to flourish by anchoring it on property I control,” said Bush. “I’m setting the next ownership group up for success. This wasn’t just my dream, it was everybody’s.”

Building operations will rely on solar power and be completely carbon neutral.

Construction of the new Rutabaga Paddlesports facility broke ground in June 2022 and is expected be completed in late 2022. The Monona location at 220 W. Broadway will remain open throughout construction of the new building.

Rutabaga plans to hold a small opening this fall with a grand opening celebration for the entire community planned for spring of 2023.

