Advertisement

Rutabaga Paddlesports makes move from Monona to Rimrock Rd

Conceptual rendering of new Rutabaga Paddlesports building
Conceptual rendering of new Rutabaga Paddlesports building(Kontext Architects)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rutabaga Paddlesports have broken ground on their new location on the Novation Campus at Lake George, and hope to be officially open by the end of 2022.

What started in a basement close by the UW campus has now moved to their own location on the south side of Madison, near Rimrock Rd. Owner Darren Bush said that his vision for Rutabaga came down to wanting a space to call their own, near by a water source.

“The idea was to give the business a chance to flourish by anchoring it on property I control,” said Bush. “I’m setting the next ownership group up for success. This wasn’t just my dream, it was everybody’s.”

Building operations will rely on solar power and be completely carbon neutral.

Construction of the new Rutabaga Paddlesports facility broke ground in June 2022 and is expected be completed in late 2022. The Monona location at 220 W. Broadway will remain open throughout construction of the new building.

Rutabaga plans to hold a small opening this fall with a grand opening celebration for the entire community planned for spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

Operation Fan Mail open for nominations to send veterans and service members to Packer games
The Coors Light Thirst Trap is an attachment that can only fit on a can of Coors Light, and is...
Coors Light introduces new thirst trap to keep mosquitoes away
Alex Lasry
Alex Lasry drops out of Senate race
The Beloit Fire Dept. responded to a kitchen fire in the 700 block of Garfield Ave., on July...
Beloit fire shows the importance of shutting doors, firefighters say