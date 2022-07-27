Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police Department conducting investigation on Chalfont Drive

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is currently involved in an investigation near Chalfont Drive and are asking nearby residents to shelter in place.

Other residents are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police activity in the area of Chalfont Drive. Nearby residents are asked to shelter in place. Please avoid the area until further notice.￼￼￼

Posted by Sun Prairie Police Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The Sun Prairie Police Department added they currently have no additional details to give at this time.

NBC15 is on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

