Sun Prairie Police Department conducting investigation on Chalfont Drive

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is currently involved in an investigation near Chalfont Drive and are asking nearby residents to shelter in place.

Other residents are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The Sun Prairie Police Department added they currently have no additional details to give at this time.

