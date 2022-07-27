Advertisement

UW-Whitewater mourns loss of student athlete

UW Whitewater campus
UW Whitewater campus(WMTV-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Whitewater is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes Tuesday night.

The university’s athletic department posted on Twitter that basketball team guard Derek Gray died unexpectedly on Sunday “playing the game he loved.”

Gray was majoring in criminology and wanted to invest in real estate after he graduated, according to the university website.

Gray was also a graduate of La Follette High School in Madison.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the UW-Whitewater Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Club to go toward his funeral expenses.

