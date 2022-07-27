UW-Whitewater mourns loss of student athlete

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Whitewater is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes Tuesday night.

The university’s athletic department posted on Twitter that basketball team guard Derek Gray died unexpectedly on Sunday “playing the game he loved.”

Warhawk Nation mourns the loss of Derek Gray, a student-athlete on the Warhawk men's basketball team, who passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/gHkyMr23NP — Warhawk Athletics (@UWWAthletics) July 26, 2022

Gray was majoring in criminology and wanted to invest in real estate after he graduated, according to the university website.

Gray was also a graduate of La Follette High School in Madison.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the UW-Whitewater Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Club to go toward his funeral expenses.

