Advertisement

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation’

President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and will end his “strict isolation.”(Source: The White House/Twitter)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden looked forward to ending his COVID-19 isolation Wednesday after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning.

He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden around midday.

“Back to the Oval,” Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 79, tested positive last week.

Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

Biden’s symptoms were almost “completely resolved,” O’Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O’Connor said.

Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21. He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through tape-recorded messages.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation