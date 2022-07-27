Advertisement

Wisconsin enjoys a cooler weekend before the heat returns next week

High-pressure keeps the weekend cooler & calmer; heat index values could reach towards 100°F next week.
After a bit of rain tonight, things turn cool & dry for the beginning of the weekend. Hot & humid conditions are expected next week.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few scattered showers/storms possible late tonight/early Thursday
  • Pleasant weekend with slowly increasing temperatures
  • Next Week: Turning hot & humid

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a pleasant Wednesday afternoon, cloud cover increases tonight as a mid-level wave & frontal boundary enters Wisconsin. Spotty showers have already developed well North of Madison. A few of these may clip portions of Adams/Juneau counties this evening. Scattered showers and a few claps of thunder are possible early Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expected. NW winds will usher in cooler & drier air into the region. A quiet & cooler Thursday is expected.

High pressure rolls in for the weekend - bringing plenty of sunshine. As the high moves farther East, temperatures will begin to increase - slightly on Saturday, but more so on Sunday. SW winds will bring in more heat & humidity next week.

The return flow from departing high-pressure will set the stage for showers/storms to develop late Sunday into Monday. Timing is still in question, but this will remain the next best opportunity for rainfall. Another week of heat & humidity looks quite possible for southern Wisconsin. Heat will be the top headlines next week as long-range models show impressive warming and heat index values reaching the triple digits by mid-next week.

