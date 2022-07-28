Animals saved from Door County barn fire

NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a rush to get both people and animals to safety when a barn caught on fire in southern Door County Wednesday night.

The fire chief of the Southern Door Fire Department told Action 2 News they got the call around 5:30 P.M. for hot, smoldering hay in a barn at Meier Farms, a dairy farm 5 to 10 miles southwest of Sturgeon Bay.

There were 50 cattle inside that they were able to safely get out of the barn. No people or animals were injured.

Fire crews were bringing water to the site at the farm in Nasewaupee throughout the night. Several Door County fire departments came to assist, as well as Algoma and Kewaunee County agencies.

The cause of the fire was determined to be spontaneous combustion of hay.

“When the hay is stored and it’s not completely dry when it’s put in the barn, it can undergo what’s called spontaneous combustion where it actually heats, and once it heats enough to ignite, then it starts to smolder,” Fire Chief Richard Olson said.

Fire crews pulled barn boards and used loaders and excavators to remove the hot hay.

Before 10 P.M. they had the fire under control. Firefighters were able to save the structure. The equipment will be salvageable.

Fire crews were working in rotations to keep them hydrated and safe. The fire chief expected they would be on the scene for another few hours.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.