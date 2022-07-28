Arrest made in downtown Madison sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the weekend sexual assault of a woman who was waiting for her rideshare driver at the time.

The 22-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on Wednesday afternoon on counts of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. Its initial report indicated two men were involved in the attack. An MPD spokesperson said investigators are still trying to track down the second individual.

In its original statement, MPD indicated the victim told investigators she was waiting for her ride in the 500 block of State Street shortly after midnight Sunday morning when the two men approached her and began making sexually inappropriate comments. They allegedly started groping her before forcing her to a nearby vehicle and driving off.

The 22-year-old who has been taken into custody continued to assault her as she tried resisting, according to the police department. The victim continued fighting back until finally escaping the vehicle and being spotted by several people who were nearby. They were able to get her to safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com.

