Average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hits 1,800

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases climbed to levels not seen since early June, new state health data indicate.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that 2,316 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have confirmed 1,561,247 cases.

This brings the rolling average, which evens out day-to-day fluctuations, to an even 1,800. This number has been rising continuously for almost the past two weeks.

The last time the rolling average was higher was on June 8, when it had hit 1,898.

DHS also noted that three regions in Wisconsin show a growing trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Western, North Central and Southeast region all reported growing levels of hospitalized patients. The South Central, Northwest and Fox Valley regions all showed no changes, while the Northeast region had a shrinking trajectory.

The rolling average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased over the past week, while ICU numbers have remained stable. DHS reports the rolling average number of COVID-19 patients has reached 507, while ICU patients are at 52.

DHS reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number up to 13,215. These new deaths bring the rolling average up to three.

