Cross Plains man sentenced for distributing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cross Plains man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Jake Blankenheim, 48, was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by 12 years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to this charge back on April 15, 2022.

The FBI uncovered Blankenheim’s online distribution of child pornography after receiving information that Blankenheim shared photos of child pornography with an undercover officer on Gigatribe, an online file sharing network.

Agents conducted a search warrant at Blankenheim’s house, where they located two computer hard drives containing additional files with child pornography. An examination of the hard drives determined that Blankenheim had over 3,000 photos and videos of child pornography, including files showing the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

The examination also showed that Blankenheim had been trading and discussing child pornography on Gigatribe for years.

The judge in Blankenheim’s sentencing said a sentence above the five-year mandatory minimum was necessary because of the length of time Blankenheim was involved with child pornography. The judge also noted that the defendant’s recirculation of child pornography has consequences for the victims in the images.

The charge against Blankenheim resulted from an investigation by the FBI, with assistance from the Swiss National Police.

