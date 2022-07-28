Dairy Queen to donate to Children’s Wisconsin for every Blizzard sold Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of Dairy Queen locations across Wisconsin are giving people a chance to satisfy their sweet tooth and give to Children’s Wisconsin, all at the same time.

On Thursday, stores nationwide and in Canada will celebrate Miracle Treat Day by donating $1 or more from each Blizzard to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. The fast-food chain assures customers that their dollars will stay local, which for Wisconsinites means the dollars from their Blizzards go to Children’s Wisconsin.

Sixty stores statewide are participating (see full list below). The event is set for Thursday, July 28, only and customers can stop by for a Blizzard at any time during normal business hours.

According to Dairy Queen, its Miracle Treat Day and other promotions have raised more than $46,000 for Children’s Wisconsin last year. In all, the campaigns have netted over $2 million for the hospital since their launch nearly 40 years ago.

