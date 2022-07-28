Green Alert issued for man in Whitewater

Robert Scarborough was last seen in Whitewater at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Robert Scarborough was last seen in Whitewater at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.(Whitewater Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing man in Whitewater.

Robert Scarborough, 70, was last seen on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the northwest area of Whitewater near the Walworth/Jefferson County line

His vehicle was found out of gas in a field in the area. Officials found footprints leading away from the vehicle, toward a field. He is still believed to be on foot, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Scarborough has been showing early signs of dementia and was recently released from the hospital two days ago, after breaking his collarbone.

Scarborough is a 6′00″ white man weighing about 176 pounds. He has shaved brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflaged shorts, a black t-shirt and possibly a black baseball cap.

Scarborough generally walks with a cane or walking stick.

If you have any information relating to Scarborough’s location, contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 ext. 4.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

Latest News

Eric Mehring
Driver pleads guilty in Middleton crash that killed three teens
The Madison Police Department is investigating a burglary at a market that’s been broken into...
MPD: Cash register stolen in business burglary
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway appears outside the Dane Court Courthouse calling for the DA...
Groups call for Dane Co. DA investigation into fake electors
The FBI uncovered Blankenheim’s online distribution of child pornography after receiving...
Cross Plains man sentenced for distributing child pornography