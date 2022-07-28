Green Alert issued for man in Whitewater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing man in Whitewater.

Robert Scarborough, 70, was last seen on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the northwest area of Whitewater near the Walworth/Jefferson County line

His vehicle was found out of gas in a field in the area. Officials found footprints leading away from the vehicle, toward a field. He is still believed to be on foot, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Scarborough has been showing early signs of dementia and was recently released from the hospital two days ago, after breaking his collarbone.

Scarborough is a 6′00″ white man weighing about 176 pounds. He has shaved brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflaged shorts, a black t-shirt and possibly a black baseball cap.

Scarborough generally walks with a cane or walking stick.

If you have any information relating to Scarborough’s location, contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 ext. 4.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.