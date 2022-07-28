Groups call for Dane Co. DA investigation into fake electors

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway appears outside the Dane Court Courthouse calling for the DA to investigate fake electors.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin community groups and local voters called for the Dane County district attorney to launch a criminal investigation Thursday into fake electors who they allege were chosen to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

During a news conference held outside of the Dane County Courthouse on Thursday, the groups accused the 10 fraudulent electors of trying to substitute their political preferences over those of Wisconsinites. Law Forward, a nonprofit impact law firm, filed a civil lawsuit recently against these fraudulent electors and two lawyers who appeared to aid them.

Wisconsin Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, the same day as Democratic electors for Biden. They forwarded their votes for Trump to the National Archives, arguing that they were trying to preserve Trump’s legal options in case a court overturned Biden’s win. Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission declined to punish the fake electors, determining that no election laws had been violated.

Law Forward Staff Counsel Mel Barnes implored DA Ismael Ozanne to investigate these false electors and hold anyone accountable who illegally participated in the acts.

“This is about the future of our democracy in Wisconsin and across the country,” Barnes said. “We know that unless these folks are held accountable, this could happen again.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway also attended the event and emphasized that no evidence of fraud during the 2020 election in Wisconsin was ever found.

“We cannot allow this behavior to pass without accountability,” Rhodes Conway said. “We need action, because the lawyers, the public officials, the phony electors and all those who enabled them must be held to account or they will try it again.”

The demands come as the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed the alleged involvement of Wisconsin residents and politicians in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, including that of Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

After a recount in Madison and Milwaukee

