Janesville farm hosts fifth annual sunflower field experience

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skelly’s Farm Market sunflower fields are in full bloom for the fifth summer in a row and visitors from near and far are encouraged to join the celebration.

The fields, more than seven-acres wide, will be full of sunflowers to enjoy. The farm also includes walking trails and viewing platforms for guests to get the best possible look at the sunflowers, Skelly’s said.

The farm said that the sunflowers have become an annual tradition for Wisconsin and Illinois visitors.

“It’s just so awesome when you stand on the platforms and see this ocean of yellow,” owner Laura Skelly said.

The tickets for the sunflower field are available on Skelly’s website and at their gates and they said in addition to the normal hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily visiting, there will be 10 nights with extended hours so some guests can watch the sunset.

“While our customers know us for our fall pumpkin patch and summer produce, sunflower season helps us diversify our offering and income,” Skelly said. “Farming will always have its ups and downs, and events like this help us to remain a family farm that helps support our numerous employees.”

Skelly’s said the sunflowers typically only stay in bloom up to about two and a half weeks depending on the weather, so they encourage visitors to come out sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.