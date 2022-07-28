MMSD increases teachers’ wages by 3%, short of MTI’s goal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted on two separate issues concerning employee wages across the district just a month ahead of the start of the school year.

The first vote would table a discussion on increasing wages for hourly employees. The vote failed to pass on a three-to-three split. The second vote passed five-to-one in favor of increasing wages for salaried employees by 3%. The vote comes following concerns from the organization Madison Teachers Inc.

The union group told NBC15 at past protests that MMSD does not offer competitive pay compared to other districts or match the cost of living for the area. MTI cites pay as a factor behind the district losing staff, saying the non-competitive pay does not allow for “recruitment or retention.” According to board member Nicki Vander Meulen, the school district is down between 150 to 200 workers headed into the new school year.

“I wanted a 4.7% increase, and the reason why is that’s a cost of living increase; anything under a 4.7% increase is a pay cut, let’s be 100% honest,” said Vander Meulen.

Vander Meulen raised concerns over the pay for hourly workers, saying they had not received a pay increase in roughly five years. She also voted against the 3% increase in favor of more money for the teachers.

“Our teachers have gone through absolutely everything this pandemic; they’ve managed to work overtime, they’ve managed to work weekends, they’ve managed to work virtually,” said Vander Meulen. “And this is how we’re going to reward them by saying we’re fiscally responsible.”

Vander Meulen added she plans to raise the issue of hourly workers’ pay before the board again.

