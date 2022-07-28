MPD: Cash register stolen in business burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a burglary at a market that’s been broken into several times in the last few months.

The burglary happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Brearly St.

Camera footage shows a man forcing entry into the business before stealing a cash register inside, according to MPD.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

