MPD looking for help locating Madison teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for help locating a 16-year-old girl.

Quianna Krenin was last seen Friday at an apartment in the 400 block of Algoma St.

Quianna is described as 5′7″ and weighing around 125 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, and she may be wearing rectangle-shaped glasses.

MPD said Quianna was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Los Angeles Lakers logo and ripped jeans. Her shirt is cut on the sleeves and is held together by safety pins.

Quianna may have traveled to the Milwaukee area, according to MPD.

Anyone with information on Quianna’s location is asked to call their local police department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.