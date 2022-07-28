MPD: Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree, causing the vehicle to start on fire.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Marsh and Voges Rds. around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses in the area were able to direct officers to where the suspect was last seen, and officers tracked the suspect to a home, according to MPD.

The suspect saw officers approaching and allegedly jumped out a window.

MPD said the suspect was not injured in the jump and was quickly arrested. He was also not injured in the initial crash.

The 20-year-old man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping and damage to property.

