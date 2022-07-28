MPD: Suspect arrested for battery after man found unconscious

The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital,...
The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to MPD.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a suspect for substantial battery, along with other charges, after a man was found unconscious.

The injured victim was found in the 600 block of State St. around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to MPD.

A witness was able to provide a suspect description, and MPD said the suspect was located Wednesday wearing the same clothing that the witness had described.

The 60-year-old suspect was arrested for substantial battery, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

Latest News

Groups call for Dane Co. DA investigation into fake electors
Groups call for Dane Co. DA investigation into fake electors
MPD is looking for help locating a 16-year-old girl.
MPD looking for help locating Madison teen
The Madison Police Department is investigating a burglary at a market that’s been broken into...
MPD: Cash register stolen in business burglary
Witnesses in the area were able to direct officers to where the suspect was last seen, and...
MPD: Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into tree