MPD: Suspect arrested for battery after man found unconscious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a suspect for substantial battery, along with other charges, after a man was found unconscious.

The injured victim was found in the 600 block of State St. around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to MPD.

A witness was able to provide a suspect description, and MPD said the suspect was located Wednesday wearing the same clothing that the witness had described.

The 60-year-old suspect was arrested for substantial battery, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

