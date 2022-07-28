Advertisement

Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Sauk County

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Greenfield Township, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Township of Greenfield after being hit by an SUV.

According to Sauk County Sheriff’s office, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the driver of the SUV was heading northbound on Durwards Glen Rd. just north of the intersection with Luebke Rd. The pedestrian was on the east side of the road and walking southbound when they were hit.

First responders requested a medical helicopter but cancelled that request after pedestrian died on the scene several minutes later.

The driver of the SUV called 911, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

