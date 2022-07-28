Perfect Wisconsin weekend ahead; Heat & humidity return next week

Key Takeaways

Cooler & comfortable end to the week

Showers/storms possible Monday

Turning hot & humid next week - Wednesday appears to be the hottest day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A frontal boundary has brought overnight showers to much of southern Wisconsin. The vast majority of rainfall will move to the SE and clear the area by mid-morning. NW winds will take hold today - ushering in drier air & comfortable temperatures for the next couple days.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. Weak upper-level impulses around Canadian low-pressure may trigger a few clouds later today. Surface high-pressure rolls in from the West tonight - allowing lows to fall into the upper 50s.

A carbon copy forecast of sunshine is expected on Saturday. As high-pressure pulls East, light SW winds will bring in slightly warmer temperatures.

Additional return flow of heat & moisture is expected into early next week. SW winds will turn into a light breeze by Sunday as the high-pressure system moves even farther East. Dew points are expected to climb into the mid 60s by Sunday and perhaps approach 70 by Monday. Get ready for the summer heat & humidity!

Long-range guidance continues to show a short-wave coupled with warm air advection moving into the Midwest early Monday morning. This will prompt southern Wisconsin’s next best chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The exact timing and coverage of that rainfall remains unclear.

Hot and humid conditions persist into the middle of next week. Highs will remain in the mid 80s and then soar into the mid 90s by Wednesday. This is when heat index values may climb to 100°.

