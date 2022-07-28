Swimming across Lafayette Co. river didn’t help assault suspect escape

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Swimming across the river in Lafayette Co. did not seem to help the man accused in a violent attack escape from responding police officers. More of them were just waiting for him on the other side.

After the suspect swam the breadth of the river and reached shore, he was quickly taken into custody, a statement from the Darlington Police Dept. explained. He has since been booked on counts including attempted strangulation, reckless endangerment, and what would be his fourth OWI offense.

The 37-year-old man is accused of physically attacking the woman he was camping with early Wednesday afternoon. The Darlington Police Department reported receiving multiple 911 calls, starting around 1:30 p.m., about the alleged assault, and, at one point during the encounter, a fisherman on the other side of the river called out, demanding the suspect stop.

According to DPD Chief Jason King, the suspect responded by getting into his car and crossing the river to confront the fisherman. By the time he got there, officers were already there to meet him, King continued, adding that is when the suspect jumped into the river, only to be met by other officers.

