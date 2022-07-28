Advertisement

Tellez homers twice as Brewers top Twins 10-4 for sweep

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez (11) is congratulated by Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez (11) is congratulated by Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders.

Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer for a 3-0 lead in the first. He went deep against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth.

Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season.

His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati.

