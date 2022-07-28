That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area

A bad day in the Seymour area.
A bad day in the Seymour area.(Seymour Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Well, that stinks.

Seymour Firefighters posted a very important reminder for drivers on Facebook after a car had an unfortunate run in with a truck hauling manure at a gas station.

“Friendly reminder folks, Semi trucks make wide right turns. You can end up in their blind spot easily. Please give the trucks the space they need before you end up in a ‘bad’ situation. This is a manure truck hauling locally and yes that is a lot of manure,” writes a post on Facebook.

Seymour Firefighters were called for “accident cleanup.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

Latest News

Sun Prairie Police: Lanes reopen after US 151 at Main St. closed due to crash
(Submitted)
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Mt. Horeb crash; 3 pythons pulled from truck
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
WisDOT warns drivers be extra careful driving these roads under construction
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay County as crews...
Lane closures on I-39/90 for road repairs this weekend
Mills Street at West Dayton to be closed Friday for construction