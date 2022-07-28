Wisconsin DOA official takes walking tour of Downtown Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser as well as some Chamber of Commerce leaders to take a tour of downtown businesses in Sun Prairie Wednesday.

This walking tour highlighted Governor Evers’ investment of $15 million in Sun Prairie as part of pandemic relief efforts.

Businesses received nearly $4 million in an investment through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as over $250,000 to support local tourism, according to DOA.

Blumenfeld spoke on the importance of Evers’ investment in the city of Sun Prairie.

“Main street businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and today is all about seeing the strong recovery that’s possible when we work together across local and state government, to support our communities, businesses, and families,” said Blumenfeld.

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce was also the recipient of $187,000 in Tourism Capital Grant funds and over $66,000 through the Destination Marketing Organization grant which supports tourism.

“Grant funding has provided a major boost to Sun Prairie businesses, event venues and restaurants. Not only did the funds allow businesses to stay open during the pandemic, funding has allowed proprietors to bring their products and services to market,” said Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams.

