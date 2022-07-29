Alex Lasry releases new TV ad targeting Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Alex Lasry may have dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate, but that has not stopped the Milwaukee Bucks executive from using his campaign dollars to unseat incumbent Senator Ron Johnson.

Lasry released a new ad for TV which is aimed at the two-term Republican, accusing him of shipping jobs out of Wisconsin.

According to Lasry for Wisconsin, the campaign is spending nearly more than a half-million dollars to air the ad, which will run in Madison, as well as in Milwaukee and Green Bay. NBC News reported Lasry’s camp had already purchased the $584,000 worth of airtime prior to him dropping out.

Immediately after quitting the race, Lasry threw his support behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and, when announcing the ad buy that will presumably benefit the Democratic frontrunner, called on the party to come together to claim the U.S. Senate seat and hang onto the governor’s mansion.

“I’m calling for all Wisconsin Democrats to come together now behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and make sure we have a laser focus on beating Ron Johnson and reelecting Governor Tony Evers this November–which is why I’m setting the tone by significantly investing in the future of this race and Wisconsin,” said Lasry.

This also comes on the same day that Godlewski has also announced that she is backing out of the race for Senate as well.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.