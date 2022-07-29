Celebrate Disability Pride in Madison!

By Leigh Mills
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a fun day of entertainers, exhibits, adaptive sports and arts and crafts — the Disability Pride Festival is returning to Madison for 2022.

The festival will take place Saturday, July 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Warner Park.

The event is celebrating Wisconsin’s Disability Community as it also celebrates the 32nd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To learn more about the upcoming festival and how to get involved with the community, visit the Disability Pride Madison website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found

Latest News

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fennimore man indicted by federal grand jury, arrested for child pornography in Yellowstone
$1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot - 4pm
26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels