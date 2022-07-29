Celebrate Disability Pride in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a fun day of entertainers, exhibits, adaptive sports and arts and crafts — the Disability Pride Festival is returning to Madison for 2022.

The festival will take place Saturday, July 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Warner Park.

The event is celebrating Wisconsin’s Disability Community as it also celebrates the 32nd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To learn more about the upcoming festival and how to get involved with the community, visit the Disability Pride Madison website.

