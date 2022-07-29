Fennimore man indicted by federal grand jury, arrested for child pornography in Yellowstone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old Fennimore man was arrested on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park after a federal grand jury indicted him for charges related to child pornography, the United States Department of Justice said.

The indictment alleged that James C. Gibson used a cell phone to produce child pornography on four separate occasions between January 2020 and September 2021. He also allegedly had a cell phone that he used to watch child pornography which contained victims as young as 11-years-old.

Gibson was charged with four counts of using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and one count of possessing child pornography as a result of the indictment’s allegations.

U.S. Marshals Service arrested Gibson in Wyoming on a warrant obtained after the indictment was returned. After his arrest the indictment was unsealed.

Thursday, Gibson made an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Mammoth and he remains in custody. A hearing to identify the man and issue detention is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court.

If convicted of the charges, Gibson faces a mandatory minimum of 15 and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each of the four production charges and a maximum sentence of 20 years for the possession charge.

Fennimore Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Wyoming and Southern District of Illinois, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming were all responsible for the investigation and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.