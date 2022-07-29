Godlewski dropping out of Senate race, helping clear way for Barnes

Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski(Office of the State Treasurer)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the third time this week, the Democratic field of Senate candidates is shrinking. On Friday, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski ended her campaign and, like the other two candidates who dropped out this week, endorsed the frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

“I believed we needed more working moms at the U.S. Senate table who would fight like hell to make these issues a priority–I still do,” she said in a statement. “But it’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together.”

Godlewski is set to make her move official during a news conference late Friday morning alongside Barnes. The lieutenant governor has already released a statement about her forthcoming endorsement, calling his former opponent a leader in the fight for abortion rights and advocate for working people.

“This week has demonstrated what it looks like when we come together for a goal that is greater than ourselves,” Barnes said. “We are building a coalition that crosses generations, crosses racial divides and political divides.”

Barnes statement referenced the decisions earlier this week by Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson (Monday) and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry (Wednesday) to suspend their respective campaigns and back Barnes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

