Gov. Evers appoints Rebecca Maki-Wallander as Adams County District Attorney

Maki-Wallander will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term
Rebecca Maki-Wallander
Rebecca Maki-Wallander(State of Wisconsin)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers announced he is appointing Rebecca Maki-Wallander to serve as Adams County District Attorney today.

The vacancy was created by District Attorney Tania Bonnett, and Maki-Wallander will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term which ends in January 2025.

Bonnett said Maki-Wallander will be a strong advocate for victims and the public while treating adversaries with fairness and respect.

She has served as an assistant district attorney in Adams County for the past five years handling felony cases. These included reckless homicide, sexual assault, drug crimes, domestic violence, and sensitive crimes involving children. She previously spent seven years working for the Ho-Chunk Nation as a tribal attorney and tribal prosecutor.

“The foundation of community partnerships with law enforcement and community stakeholders built by my predecessor will be invaluable as I step into my role as district attorney,” Maki-Wallander said. “I look forward to maintaining those partnerships in order to pursue justice with integrity, fairness and respect. As district attorney, I am committed to serving the people of Adams County in the pursuit of justice.”

