Hundreds of hygiene items donated in Rock Co. community drive

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville Chaplain Randy Booth and Youth2Youth 4 Change...
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville Chaplain Randy Booth and Youth2Youth 4 Change Director Debbie Fischer show off a small portion of the items collected in July. (SSM Health)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health and Youth2Youth 4 Change held a “Christmas in July” drive which resulted in hundreds of items being donated.

The drive took place between July 11-25 and was located at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville and SSM Health Dean Medical Group- Janesville East.

Personal care items of all kinds were donated, including over 300 toothbrushes, 150 bars of soap, large containers of laundry pods, shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products and more, according to SSM Health.

“We are grateful that the community was so supportive of this effort and for our partnership with Youth2Youth 4 Change,” said SSM Health Community Health Director Megan Timm. “These kids are doing great work in the community and it has been our pleasure to help them with this project.”

The next step is for students at Youth2Youth 4 Change to sort all the donated items. Once they are ready they will be made available to any individual in need.

