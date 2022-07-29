Illinois men charged with deer poaching in Grant Co.

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Illinois men were charged for poaching deer after hunting season was over back in December, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office announced.

The men were caught shooting deer after legal hunting hours in December of 2021 after the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office received the complaint for the men hunting off of County K in Woodman Township.

Two of the men, Mohommed Siddiqi and Misbah Syed, were convicted of hunting deer during closed season; while Mohammed Khan was found guilty of illegal shining of deer, elk, or bear. Both charges are class U misdemeanors.

The fourth man, Sami Siddiqi, was ordered to pay a find for failing to complete registration for a deer.

The sum of their fines added up to over $13,000 and three of the men had DNR revocation.

