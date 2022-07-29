Madison earns a spot on 2022′s Best Cities for Naked Biking

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison has earned a spot on 2022′s Best Cities for Naked Biking list.

LawnStarter compiled a list of 200 cities where naked bike riding is not only legal, but also celebrated, and Madison earned a spot in the top.

To start, they assessed the legality and other bumps in the road that would impact naked bike riding. They then considered its popularity, the size and activeness of the cycling community and finally, the climate.

Here are the Best Cities for Naked Biking:

1. Chicago, IL

2. Portland, OR

3. Seattle, WA

4. Austin, TX

5. St. Louis, MO

6. Philadelphia, PA

7. San Francisco, CA

8. Madison, WI

9. Los Angeles, CA

10. Boston, MA

Here are some of the Worst Cities for Naked Biking:

1. Clarksville, TN

2. Miramar, FL

3. Jacksonville, FL

4. Pembroke Pines, FL

5. Hialeah, FL

6. Enterprise, NV

7. Murfreesboro, TN

8. Chesapeake, VA

9. Stockton, CA

10. Cape Coral, FL

You can find the full list of 200 cities here.

