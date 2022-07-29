Madison man gets 10-year sentence for methamphetamine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A total of 120 months in prison was given to a 32-year-old Madison man for his role in the distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

On April 6, Brandon Norton pleaded guilty to the charge.

In October of 2021, a source within the Drug Enforcement Administration spoke with Norton about buying two pounds of methamphetamine. According to DOJ, the source met with Norton in his car, which had his girlfriend and two children in it, for the exchange which went as planned.

Norton had allegedly taken up a larger role in an interstate drug trafficking organization. The DOJ says that he was involved in the transportation of methamphetamine from California to Wisconsin.

He is also noted to have had two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area.

