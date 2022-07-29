Madison officials explain how to spoil your ballot if the candidate you voted for dropped out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As candidates drop out of the election ahead of Wisconsin’s primary this August, City of Madison officials are informing people who voted absentee on how to “spoil” their ballot if they wish to change their vote.

According to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office, 11,000 absentee votes have already been turned in.

Former U.S. Senate hopeful Alex Lasry is the latest example of a candidate dropping out less than two weeks before the August 9 primary. People who voted for him or other candidates who recently dropped out can spoil their ballots and re-vote for a different candidate.

City of Madison attorney Michael Haas recommends people spoil their ballots as soon as possible if necessary. Haas worked for the state election agency for 12 years and said ballot spoiling is not a new concept.

“It’s happened before, but I can’t remember it happening with three high profile candidates dropping out this soon after the election after ballots,” Haas said. “So I think it is a little unusual in that respect.”

To spoil a ballot in-person, voters must go to their polling place and request to re-vote. Then poll workers can tear the original ballot and mark it as “spoiled”. The original ballot will not be counted.

Poll workers will give the voter a new ballot to fill out for counting on August 9.

To spoil a ballot via mail, voters need to call or email their clerk’s office and request a new ballot. They’ll need to receive their new ballot and mail it back to polling place by August 4.

Richard Russel voted early on Thursday because he’ll work as an election official on Election Day.

“You get three shots at casting a ballot if you for example made a mistake and voted for two different candidates in two different political parties, that’s a spoiled ballot,” Russel said.

Those who make a mistake on their absentee ballot before returning it can also request a new one be issued to them by contacting the city clerk’s office. The city clerk’s office explained that the voter can then destroy the ballot and the absentee certificate envelope that was sent to them originally.

Voters can spoil their ballots and re-vote up to three times before their votes are officially counted.

People can locate City of Madison polling places for in-person early voting here.

