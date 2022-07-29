Man arrested after traffic stop near UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who ran away from police after a traffic stop and jumped from a parking ramp was arrested Tuesday night by Madison Police Department.

According to Madison PD, officers tried to perform a traffic stop around 8 p.m. near Langdon and N. Frances Streets.

Police say that a suspect was seen trying to remove a magazine from a handgun after fleeing from MPD.

After fleeing, MPD said the suspect reportedly jumped 25 feet off of a parking ramp, injuring his leg in the process. MPD also said the suspect threw the magazine and the gun as he tried to escape.

The officers were able to take the suspect into custody without any issues.

The incident resulted in a WiscAlert being sent out to students in the area, which was promptly canceled upon his capture.

