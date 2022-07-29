Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for a man missing from Pepin, Wis.

Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a missing endangered person alert for 70-year-old Rodney Smith.

Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black cowboy hat, black cowboy boots, and carrying a red duffle bag as well as a grey back pack. He was last seen July 20 at 9:15 p.m. in Redwing, Minn.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Smith left Pepin, Wis. on July 20. He told his adult granddaughter that he was “going the Bismarck, N.D. area where he was born to die.” He was to take a train from Redwing, Minn. to Fargo, N.D. From Fargo he was supposed to take a bus to Bismarck and met a friend of his eldest daughter there. When the bus arrived, Smith was not on it. Smith was to contact with his granddaughter when he got to N.D. and failed to do so. No one is his family has seen or heard from him since July 20. Smith has “several medical conditions” and his family concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information as to Smith Whereabouts is asked to contact the Pepin Police Department at 715-441-2461 or Pepin County dispatch center at their 24 hour number, 715-672-5944.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

