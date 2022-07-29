MPD: Suspect climbs through Michael’s Frozen Custard drive-thru window, steals cash

Michael's Frozen Custard on Monroe Street, which closed in 2019
Michael's Frozen Custard on Monroe Street, which closed in 2019(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect allegedly clambered through a Michael’s Frozen Custard’s drive-thru window Thursday morning and stole money from the near east side business.

Madison Police Department officers arrived just after 10 a.m. to the custard shop on the 3800 block of Atwood Avenue, according to an incident report.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspect had tried to get into the front door by using a crowbar, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then scrambled into the drive-thru window and stole the cash.

MPD noted that no arrests have been made yet. The agency did not provide a description of the suspect and added that the investigation is active.

Anyone with information on this burglary should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online. p3tips.com

