“Mullet Boy” advances to the top 25 in the USA Mullet Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An 8-year-old from Menomonie with a rock-star doo is advancing in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship.

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at the Eau Claire Express game.

“I’m pretty excited, I mean it’s a big deal,” Eric Bailey, Emmitt’s dad, said. “The Express are a big deal in the Eau Claire community in themselves, so to have him out there throwing the first pitch is exciting.”

Emmitt not only advanced onto the mound, but also to the top 25 in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship. The achievement selected by voters on Facebook earlier this week.

“It’s extremely fun to watch the votes, so it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the Facebook cut,” Eric Bailey said. “Then they went to 100 and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25.”

The 8-year-old said he has been waiting a while to show off his mullet.

“Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year,” Emmitt Bailey, USA Mullet Championship Contestant, said.

For Emmitt’s dad Eric, the USA Mullet Championship is all about inspiring people to bring the 80′s hairstyle back while supporting a good cause.

“Mullets in general, they’ve come back in full force,” Eric Bailey said. “It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids.”

The winner of the contest will get $2,500. The Menomonie student says he knows how he would spend the prize money,

“Buy a go-cart,” Emmitt Bailey said.

“That’s what he says he wants a go-cart, so we’re a big race family, so I told him if he wants a go-cart to start his racing career by all means dad will help you out with the rest,” Eric Bailey said.

If you are looking to add a little business to the front and party in the back of your hair, Eric has some fatherly advice.

“It does take some time to grow ‘cause this is two years in the making to get this one, but have fun with it,” Eric Bailey said.

Win or lose, the Baileys said the experience has already been more than they could have asked for.

Voting for the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship is not yet live. However, when it is live you can click here to cast your vote.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.