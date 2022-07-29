Name released of Illinois pedestrian killed in Sauk Co. crash

A pedestrian died in Sauk Co. after being struck by a vehicle near the Durwards Glen Rd. and Luebke Rd. intersection, on Tuesday, July 28, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF GREENFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 42-year-old Illinois pedestrian who died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Sauk Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nataliya Kasiyan, of Park Ridge, was walking along Durwards Glen Road around 9:30 a.m. Kasiyan was heading south near Luebke Road, in the Town of Greenfield, when she struck by a Chevrolet Equinox coming the other way.

The driver of the SUV called 911 around 9:30 a.m. and remained on the scene as emergency crews arrived, the Sheriff’s Office’s report continued. First responders spent several minutes trying to save Kasiyan’s life before pronouncing her dead on the scene.

The 30-year-old driver, who lives in Merrimac, Wisconsin, has been cooperating with investigators, authorities noted Thursday.

The intersection was shut down for several hours that morning while investigators worked the scene.

