Puppy and car stolen from East Towne Mall parking lot

By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A food delivery worker is now without his dog and his car after getting robbed at the East Towne Mall.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Madison Police officers went to the Buffalo Wild Wings for a report of a stolen car. The victim was there, along with his dog, to pick up a delivery when two people got into his car and sped off.

A young, white Boston Terrier named Malloy was sitting in the passenger seat. The pup is only ten weeks old.

Police say there are concerns for Malloy’s well-being as he likely won’t survive without proper care or if he’s abandoned.

The car that was stolen is a white, 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with a Kentucky license plate: 028XMB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department. Tips can be called in at 608-255-2345 or submitted online at p3tips.com.

