Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce

Farmers market
Farmers market(source: Pixabay)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have been hospitalized from salmonella after buying shelled peas produced and sold at multiple farm stands and markets across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection (DTCP) said.

Shelled peas are loose peas that have been taken out of the shell.

At least six people have been hospitalized with the same strain of salmonella which was traced back to shelled peas sold by Green Bay Farm Market of Ripon, Wisconsin in an investigation by the DHS, DTCP and local health departments.

Health officials said the peas were sold at Green Bay Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, Fond du Lac and the Green Valley Acres Farm and Company stand in Neenah.

Anyone who purchased loose peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1 is advised by the DHS not to eat them and throw them away— even if they were frozen. Those who ate the peas and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis are also encouraged to contact their doctors.

