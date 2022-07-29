Sun Prairie teens organize golf outing benefitting autism awareness

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -A couple of high school students in Sun Prairie spent their summer vacation doing what they love – playing golf. But they also took some time to organize an event dedicated to someone very special.

Aidan O’Gara and Tyler Schick grew up together in Sun Prairie. The best buddies are 17 years old and are heading into their senior year at Sun Prairie High School. Both compete on the golf team.

“I’m always trying to get better, but I’m also trying to have fun,” said Schick.

“I’d say I’m alright. I’m like a 7 handicap,” added O’Gara.

Schick sinks a putt as O'Gara watches on (Tim Elliott)

For the second year in a row, the duo is hosting the FORE Autism Awareness Open at Sun Prairie Golf Course. Last summer, the boys decided they wanted to do something to support Aidan’s younger sister, Alexa.

“She is just pure joy. She has a smile on her face whenever you see her. She is always coming in saying hi and wants to give high fives and hugs,” said O’Gara.

“She’s like a younger sister to me,” said Schick. “Whenever I’m over there it’s always ‘hi Tyler’ smile, hugs, high fives. I mean she’s just so happy and kind all the time, it’s just awesome to see,”

Last year’s event raised $22,000. The money was split between two local autism organizations. The Penguin Project is an organization that empowers special needs children through the arts and theater. The other organization is the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin. Each received an $11,000 check. The total money raised blew expectations away.

Aidan O'Gara wanted to help support his younger sister who has autism. He combined his love for her and for golf to raise money (Tim Elliott)

“I was kind of hoping to making a few thousand, maybe $5,000, but it was overwhelming,” said Trina O’Gara, the mother of both Aidan and Alexa.

For this year’s event, they want to go even bigger.

“We want to do more than last year so more than $22,000,” said Aidan O’Gara.

Trina O’Gara says these boys are making their community a better place to live.

“I am just so proud of them wanting to do something like this,”

In addition to raising a few dollars, the boys want to raise awareness – that people with autism are just like you and me.

“So that’s what I’m trying to bring to the world is understanding,” said Schick.

The FORE Autism Awareness Open is Tuesday August 2nd at Sun Prairie Golf Course at 10:30. The event is sold out but you can still support the cause! If you’d like donate click here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.