Thousands gather for 2022 All-City Swim Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Youth swimmers in the Madison area are preparing for a big weekend and the Ridgewood Pool is hosting the 60th All-City Championship swim meet that started Thursday.

The three-day-long event is one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country, competition officials said. Over 2,000 swimmers across the Madison-area participated and nearly 6,000 people were in attendance this year to watch the events.

This is the first all in-person All-City meet since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a lot of activity around here and at the heart, the intensity, you can tell there is a lot of other fun booths going around. Everyone is walking around with a smile on their face and is having fun and it’s nice to be back to normal,” said 2022 All-City Co-Chair Karen McCartney.

The event will finish up on Saturday, meet officials said.

