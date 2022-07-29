Wisconsin health officials expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility criteria

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials expanded the eligibility criteria Thursday for those who can receive a vaccine for monkeypox.

While vaccine supply is still limited, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated that vaccinations are now recommended for those who have been exposed to someone with monkeypox and those with certain risk factors.

DHS outlined these three circumstances as for when people are eligible to get the vaccine (wording theirs):

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.

Gay, bisexual, trans, and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

DHS said that 1,386 JYNNEOS vaccine doses have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government. It’s a two-dose series, meaning the state has enough to vaccinate 743 people.

“Due to a limited vaccine supply, DHS is currently following the federal government’s recommendation to prioritize the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals at the highest risk of infection,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “At the same time, we encourage all Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox and take precautions to prevent the spread.”

There have been 14 suspected monkeypox cases in Wisconsin, as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.