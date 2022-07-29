Wisconsin health officials expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility criteria

Monkeypox Vaccination efforts
Monkeypox Vaccination efforts
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials expanded the eligibility criteria Thursday for those who can receive a vaccine for monkeypox.

While vaccine supply is still limited, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated that vaccinations are now recommended for those who have been exposed to someone with monkeypox and those with certain risk factors.

DHS outlined these three circumstances as for when people are eligible to get the vaccine (wording theirs):

  • People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
  • People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.
  • Gay, bisexual, trans, and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

DHS said that 1,386 JYNNEOS vaccine doses have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government. It’s a two-dose series, meaning the state has enough to vaccinate 743 people.

“Due to a limited vaccine supply, DHS is currently following the federal government’s recommendation to prioritize the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals at the highest risk of infection,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “At the same time, we encourage all Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox and take precautions to prevent the spread.”

There have been 14 suspected monkeypox cases in Wisconsin, as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

Latest News

Man arrested after traffic stop near UW-Madison campus
LawnStarter compiled a list of 200 cities where naked bike riding is not only legal, but also...
Madison earns a spot on 2022′s Best Cities for Naked Biking
MPD said there is a disturbance on Madison's east side Thursday night.
Heavy police presence on Madison’s east side
Recent candidates dropping out of the Wisconsin primary could cause more voters to spoil their...
Madison officials explain how to spoil your ballot if the candidate you voted for dropped out