Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are hoping that they choose the lucky numbers to cash in a $1 billion ticket after Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is now at $1.28 billion Friday. The giant jackpot would be the second-largest prize in the game’s 20-year history and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Lottery ticket customers like Peggy Parish are very excited ahead of the drawing, but said it’s hard to even imagine what someone would do with all that cash.

“Oh my gosh, that would be a hard one,” Parish said. “I think we’d have to sit back and think about it pretty hard. It’s got to be a tough decision. That’s a lot of money to care for.”

If someone does get lucky and win Friday, the cash value option will be worth more than $742 million.

Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Directory, asked people to play within their means.

“Responsible play is at the heart of every part of our organization,” Polzin said. “We know it’s an exciting week and the nation is buzzing about the Mega Millions jackpot, but if you choose to participate, please play responsibly.”

According to the Wisconsin lottery, the last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot in Wisconsin was in 2020. A Racine man took home $120 million after purchasing a ticket at a Kwik Trip in Pleasant Prairie.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

