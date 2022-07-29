Wisconsin weekend: Pleasant & comfortable; Turning hot next week

Highs will remain in the 80s this weekend with comfortable dew points. Heat index values could reach 100° mid-next week.
Highs climb into the 90s next week!
Highs climb into the 90s next week!(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine with another cool & crisp Saturday Morning
  • Showers/storms possible early Monday morning
  • Hot & humid next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure nudges into southern Wisconsin today - keeping the sunshine around and highs in the 70s! The comfortable weather lasts into early Saturday as lows drop into the upper 50s. Some places could dip a bit cooler - esp. farther North of Madison. Southerly winds will start to usher in warmer air as high-pressure departs to the East. Highs will climb into the 80s on Saturday and will increase a few more degrees on Sunday - towards the mid 80s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

A shortwave is expected to move across the Midwest late Sunday night into early Monday. At the surface, low-pressure will move by northern Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storms are expected early Monday. However, dry mid-levels will be a limiting factor on this rain chance. Rain clears the area by Monday afternoon and more sunshine is on tap through Tuesday.

Dew points will be in the upper 60s during this period. Steady SW winds will bring temperatures into the 90s by Wednesday/Thursday. Heat index values may top 100°.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found

Latest News

After cooler & comfortable weather, the heat/humidity returns early next week!
Perfect Wisconsin weekend ahead; Heat & humidity return next week
Thursday AM Forecast
Cool & comfortable weekend; Heat & humidity are back next week
After a bit of rain tonight, things turn cool & dry for the beginning of the weekend. Hot &...
Wisconsin enjoys a cooler weekend before the heat returns next week
Wednesday Forecast
Cooler and drier weekend before a big warm-up next week