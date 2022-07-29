Wisconsin weekend: Pleasant & comfortable; Turning hot next week

Key Takeaways

Sunshine with another cool & crisp Saturday Morning

Showers/storms possible early Monday morning

Hot & humid next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure nudges into southern Wisconsin today - keeping the sunshine around and highs in the 70s! The comfortable weather lasts into early Saturday as lows drop into the upper 50s. Some places could dip a bit cooler - esp. farther North of Madison. Southerly winds will start to usher in warmer air as high-pressure departs to the East. Highs will climb into the 80s on Saturday and will increase a few more degrees on Sunday - towards the mid 80s.

A shortwave is expected to move across the Midwest late Sunday night into early Monday. At the surface, low-pressure will move by northern Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storms are expected early Monday. However, dry mid-levels will be a limiting factor on this rain chance. Rain clears the area by Monday afternoon and more sunshine is on tap through Tuesday.

Dew points will be in the upper 60s during this period. Steady SW winds will bring temperatures into the 90s by Wednesday/Thursday. Heat index values may top 100°.

