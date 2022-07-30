Child shot in Poynette

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed a child was shot in Columbia County Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch said an 8-year-old was shot in Poynette.

Dispatch said it is still an active situation, and they will be releasing more information later.

We do not yet know a location, when this incident happened or the child’s condition.

This is a developing news story, and NBC15 has a crew on the way. We will update the story as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.